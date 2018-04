Sandra K. Acres, 69, of Oneida, passed away March 30, 2018, at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Elvin Acres of Oneida; son, Rusty (Catrina) Acres; grandson, Rusty, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Gilliam and Edith Proffit; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.