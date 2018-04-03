Ikuyo “Meiko” West, 87, of the Grave Hill community in Oneida, passed away March 21, 2018, at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center in Oneida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles West; son, CJ; and her parents.

She is survived by her family in Japan; special friends: Keiko Galloway and family, Charlotte and Dudley Crabtree, Beverly West, Paul, Logan and Jessica Shepherd, and Louise Miller and other friends at Oneida Nursing & Rehab Center; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 31, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.