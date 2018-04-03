Kylin Ray Huckeby, infant, was born March 16, 2018, and passed away March 31, 2018, at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

He is survived by his parents, Jason Huckeby and Chelsey Silcox; brother, Dayson King; sisters, Praylee Huckeby and Jasey Huckeby; grandparents: Larry Silcox, Barbara Byrd, and James and Charlotte Ipock; aunts and uncle: Christy Blevins, Aleisha Cross, Brooke Byrd, and Jeremy Silcox; and many other relatives.

The family was to have received friends from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville. Interment was to have followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.