Joseph Carlsen, passed away March 16, 2018, in Oneida.

Born February 16, 1922, he was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Jensen Carlsen; sister, Lillian; and brothers; Ivan “Sonny” and Earl.

He had a 20-year career in the United States Navy where he served in the convoys of the Atlantic, the liberation of Philippines in the Pacific, and other conflicts up to the Landing of the Marines in Lebanon in 1958. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed by Drew Chemical, Pacific Vegetable Oil, and Novartis until he retired in 1985. He commenced on a 33-year retirement by traveling to Canada, Europe, and 90 percent of the counties in the United States visiting with his shipmates and his son, Ken. He wrote several short stories about the US Navy ships he served on and growing up during the Depression in New Jersey. Also in retirement, he moved to Oneida in 1998 for the warmer weather and more space. He could be seen in his Navy uniform at Memorial Day and Veterans Day events at Oneida’s VFW Post 5669, Sterns’ American Legion Post 115, and at Oneida’s American Legion Post 136.

He is survived by his sons, Kenneth and Christopher; nephews: Dennis, Phillip, Robert, and Richard; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 23, at Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ. Interment was conducted at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery.

