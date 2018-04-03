HUNTSVILLE — With just days of qualifying remaining ahead of the August 2018 general election, the lone challenger set to oppose incumbent Ronnie Phillips on the ballot said he may not be eligible to seek the office, due to a timing discrepancy.

Anthony Lay, who served as Scott County’s sheriff from his election in 2006 until he resigned just months before the 2010 election, appeared to be hitting the campaign trail as normal earlier this week, telling the Independent Herald that his candidacy is “up in the air and any day this week or next things could change.”

That statement came four days after Lay told his supporters on Facebook that he may not be able to appear on the ballot.

