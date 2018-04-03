A full-count home run by Jakob Hamilton handed Oneida a 2-1, walkoff victory over Midway on Tuesday, March 29.

With the score tied at one and the count at 3-2, Hamilton smashed a fly ball to center field for a home run and the instant victory for the Indians, who completed a two-game sweep of the Green Wave.

Prior to Hamilton’s home run, the only score for either team had been solo runs in the fourth inning. Midway had scored first, scoring on a bases-loaded walk. In the bottom half of the inning, Oneida evened the score when Lance Williams scored from second on a two-out RBI single by Landon Phillips.

That’s the way the score stayed through the fifth and sixth innings, with both teams going three-up, three-down in each inning. Midway managed a walk in the top of the seventh, but the base-runner was picked off at first and Phillips — who went all the way on the mound — recorded his ninth strike-out of the evening for the third out.

Hamilton was the lead-off batter in the bottom of the ninth. After getting ahead in the count, 3-0, he swung through two strikes before connecting on the deep shot to center field to lift the Indians to the win.

The game was largely a pitchers’ dual, with Oneida managing just four hits and Midway only one. In seven innings of work, Phillips gave up the single hit and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

The win was the fourth in a row in district play for Oneida.