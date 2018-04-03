HUNTSVILLE — Good Friday was good for Mason Boles, who had a big game for Scott High in its diamond showdown with Jellico.

The Blue Devils surged in the sixth inning to win an otherwise tight game, but the story for the Highlanders was the bat of Boles.

Boles went four-of-four at the plate, with three RBIs and a run scored. He had three base hits, plus a second inning double.

The Highlanders led the game 4-2 as the fourth inning began, and were tied 6-6 with the Blue Devils going into the fifth.

After each team plated a run in the fifth inning, the sixth inning began in a 7-7 tie. But Jellico scored 13 runs in that inning, which forced an end to the game after the Highlanders failed to cut the lead to less than 10 in the bottom half.

Scott had eight hits, just three less than Jellico. But the Blue Devils were able to take advantage of eight errors by the Highlanders.

Stephen Strunk had a two-hit game for the Highlanders, scoring a run. Reed Fancher had a hit and scored two runs, while Dakoda Silcox had an RBI and a run scored on one hit. Troy Wilson scored two runs, as well.

After taking this week off for spring break, the Highlanders will be in Knoxville Monday for a double-header against Fulton. On Thursday, March 12, Alcoa will visit John John Yancey Memorial Park for a 5:30 p.m. start.