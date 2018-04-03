After a big jump in January, Scott County’s total employment was up again in February, topping 7,900 workers, and reaching levels not seen since the start of the Great Recession in late 2007.

According to numbers made available by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, there were 70 more Scott Countians employed in February than in January, with 7,930 local workers gainfully employed. That number has risen nearly 300 since December, when total employment stood at 7,640.

While the number of working Scott Countians remains below the all-time high of about 8,500, set in 1999, that number is approaching 8,000 for the first time since employment plummeted at the onset of recession more than 10 years ago.

The complete story can be found in the April 5, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.