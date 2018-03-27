On Feb. 14, Dr. Jeanny Hatfield was inside her office at the Oneida Special School District’s Central Office on Bank Street when news broke that multiple students and faculty had been killed at a South Florida high school.

That same night, Valentines Day, Hatfield — the OSSD’s director of schools — was still inside her office with OSSD School Safety Coordinator Melinda McCartt. The two worked late into the evening, tossing about ideas of what can and cannot be done to improve the safety of local students.

The first of the safety measures that have since been developed will be put into place when teachers and students return from spring break on April 9. Others will follow. “Baby steps” is how Hatfield describes it: implementing one thing at a time, until all goals are realized.

