HUNTSVILLE — It took a while, but Scott High finally got its soccer season started against Oliver Springs on Thursday, jumping to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to a 7-0 win over the Bobcats.

Five different players scored goals for the Highlanders, with all three first half goals coming courtesy of different players. Mason Owens wound up scoring two goals, while Will Blakley scored the Highlanders’ final two goals — leading his coach, Eric Henry, to joke after the game that Blakley is still a better goalkeeper.

Zach Sexton got the scoring started for the Highlanders, on an assist by Ben Cross, who was playing hurt.

Owens followed with a goal that was assisted by Richie Dykes.

The Highlanders’ final goal of the first half was scored by Alex Rector.

Owens and Rector hooked up for the Highlanders’ first goal of the second half, which Owens scored on an assist by Rector.

Canaan Lay scored the Highlanders’ second goal of the second half on an assist by Devon Creekmore, driving the lead to 5-0.

Blakley scored the game’s final two goals after exchanging his yellow keeper jersey for a red one.

In addition to Blakley, Henry credited Owens, Mason Jones, Isaiah Potter and Talon Williams for pitching in on the shutout.