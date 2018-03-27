It was scoreless for a half, but Oneida took charge in the second half of Monday’s inner-county showdown with Scott High at Jane Terry Hoffman Field, scoring three times to pull out a 3-0 win over the Highlanders.

Although they’re no longer district foes, with Oneida in Class A and Scott High in Class AA after TSSAA’s offseason realignment, the two programs squared off anyway in a game that was postponed a week due to weather.

The postponement helped make conditions more enjoyable for fans, but didn’t do much for field conditions. The turf at the field, located on the campus of Oneida Elementary School, was sloppy due to excessive rainfall.

“Not good” is how Oneida coach Derek Keeton described the field conditions. But after the scoreless first half, his team began to find its footing in the second half. First, Danner Keeton scored on an assist by Ethan Sexton, just moments after the intermission. Then Blake Queener scored on an assist by Keeton. And Toby Hacker added an insurance goal late in the half off an assist by Dante West.

Keeton credited his team’s defense, coached by Phil Newport, for helping pick up the victory.

“In both games (including Friday’s home opener against Northview Academy) our defense has played very well and deserves a ton of credit,” Keeton said.

Scott High coach Eric Henry said his team moved the ball well offensively but needs to get better shots.

“Offensively we did a great job of passing and possession. Pretty soccer,” Henry said.

Defensively, Henry credited tough play by Wyatt Owens, Ben Cross, Mason Jones, Sawyer Roberts and Will Blakley.

The two teams will face off again on April 30 in Huntsville.

Oneida 3, Northview 1: The Indians picked up a 3-1 win in Friday’s home opener, defeating Northview Academy from Sevierville at Jane Terry Hoffman Field.

Dante West scored two goals and Danner Keeton earned another in Friday’s win.

The Indians were to have played Lenoir City on Tuesday, and will return to action on April 9 at Harriman, following a long layoff for Easter and spring break.