Raymond James Hill, 46, of Robbins, passed away March 21, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, March 20, 1972, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Bud and Alda Cross and James and Eva Hill; and aunts and uncles: Laura Mae Hull, Delsie Loveday, Ruby Graham, Castle Cross, Harless Cross, and Dave Hill.

He lived in New York City, New York, while pursuing a career in acting.

He is survived by his parents, James R. and Violet Cross Hill; brother, Floyd Hill; aunt, Una Juen of New Orleans, La.; cousins: Bennet and Charlsey Wolf of New Orleans, La., Linda Norman, James Roy Hill and Dean Hill; friends: Junior and Rose Lock, Edna Cross, and Brenda Huddleston; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 25, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Byrge officiating. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.