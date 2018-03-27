Ophelia Jeffers Laxton, 90, of Pioneer, passed away March 24, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born August 1, 1927, was preceded in death by her husband, Levi Laxton; parents, Arthur and Bettie Boshears Jeffers; grandchildren: Richard Levi Bryant, Amanda Kate Thompson, and Jamison and Shea Bryant; great-grandchild, Kennedy Hope Wassom; sisters: Elva Ruth (Russell Overstreet) Yaden, Melba Jean Acres and Leah June Jeffers; brothers, infant Vaughn Jeffers, and Ervin E. (Clolene) Jeffers; and in-laws: Arzo and Rose Laxton, and Delvene (Ezra) Botts

She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a long-term clerk and choir member.

She is survived by her daughters: Marva Lynn (Joe) Robbins, Juanell (LaMance) Byrant, and Kay (Bob) Thompson; grandchildren: Wendy Slaven, Amy Carson, Amber Baird, Joel L. Robbins, Latasha Wassom and Cade Bryant; great-grandchildren: Madison, Shannon, Kenzie, Logan, Gage, Landon, Ethan, Isaih, and Collin; brother, Millard Tim (Mary Lou) Jeffers; in-laws: Shelvie (Marvin) Miller, Johnny Acres and Don Jeffers; church family, special friends: Jean Reed, Heather Reed and Donna Byrd; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 27, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Williams and Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Music was provided by the Irene Chitwood Singers. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday March 28, at Laxton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.