Nevada Mae Corder, 69, of Stearns, Kentucky, passed away March 19, 2018, at her home.

Born in Strunk, Kentucky, November 15, 1948, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Corder; parents, R.L. and Mabel King West; sisters: Wanda Crabtree, Brenda Watters, and Katherine Soard; and brothers: Jack, Robert, and Noble West.

She enjoyed her family and spending time with them; and also enjoyed keeping a clean home, collecting dolls, and listening to the radio.

She is survived by her children: Russell (Rae) White of Tacoma, Wash., Tony (Teresa) White of Strunk, Ky., Jerry (Samantha) White of New Baden, Ill., and April (Paul) Childres of Oneida; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister, Layne (Rick) Wilson; brother, Rockie West; sister-in-law, Pernie West; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was was conducted graveside March 23, at Silerville Cemetery with Bro. Stanley Taylor officiating.

