Lisa Ann Sexton, 53, of Oak Ridge, formerly of Scott County, passed away March 19, 2018, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlis and Hattie Wright Stringer; dad, Clifford Koger; brothers, Ernest Wright and Leonard Wright; and sister, Peggy Dabe.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida.

She is survived by her son, Steven Derek (Michelle) Sexton of Oneida; daughter, Teran Sexton; grandchildren: Chloe Preston, Gavin Crabtree, Bryar Sexton, and Kinley Brooke Sexton; mom, Reba Koger; sisters: Chrystal (Allen) Slaven of Somerset, Ky., and Kimberly (Mike) Terry of Memphis; uncle: Robert Stringer; special friends: Johnny Mallet, Danielle Roberts, Stacy Scholten, Bobby Nowhacki, Jax Roberts and Kaylee Scholten; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 22, at West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hill officiating. Interment followed at Sexton Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.