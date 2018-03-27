Jonnie Ruth West Watters, 54, of Oneida, passed away March 15, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, January 23, 1964, she was preceded in death by her son, Rocky Cole Watters; parents, John Curtis and Barnie Ruth West; brother, Gregory West; grandparents: Barney and Emma Smith, and Lula West; and niece, Tara Renee West.

She was of the Baptist faith, and worked as an ER nurse at Scott County Hospital for several years.

She is survived by her daughter, Tia Jaid (Michael) Wade of Dayton, Ohio; brother, Curtis (Judy) West of Oneida; sister-in-law, Colleen West of Knoxville; special cousins: Bonnie Knuckles and Amber Sparks, both of Corbin, Ky.; and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.