Donnie “Rupe” Wilson, 59, of Oneida, passed away March 22, 2018, at home following a short illness.

Born in Scott County, December 21, 1958, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Mildred Wilson; and brother, Robert Wilson, Jr.

He graduated from Oneida High School, and was an accomplished drummer and song writer who performed with various bands at numerous venues. His love for music was only equaled by his love for God, family and his friends. He was known for his kindness and compassion, always had a smile, and was content.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Matthews Roberson of Knoxville; brother, Ronnie (Susan) Wilson of Oneida; nephews and niece: Jerry Wade Matthews of Murfreesboro, Mark Matthews and Saylor Wilson, both of Oneida, Tim Wilson of Ewing, Va., Mark Wilson of Lexington, Ky., Joey Wilson of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; and Tobey Phillips of Helenwood; great- nieces and nephews: Jarrett, Jaelyn, Chloe, Sophie and Lilly; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 25, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne King and Jerry Wade Matthews officiating. Music was provided by Marcy Thomas, and John V. Thompson, Jr. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.