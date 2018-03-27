Darrell Lynn Harness, Sr., of the Anderson Hollow community in Huntsville, passed away March 23, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Born in Oneida, November 19, 1963, he was preceded in death by his parents, London and Izella Gibson Harness; mamaw, Albertie Harness; grandparents: Dellus and Dora Lawson Gibson, Nellie Harness (Kaywood) Henry, and Wiley (Ernie) Lloyd; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his children: Darrell Lynn Harness, Jr., Shantail Harness, and Gracie Harness; brother, Ronal (Vickie) Harness; Lois Harness, Tresa (Robert) Crunk, Karen Harness, Tina (Stoney) Harness; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 27, at Bull Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Interment followed at Bull Creek Church Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.