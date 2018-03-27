In an effort to quell rumors of an impending closure, the administration of Big South Fork Medical Center is seeking to set the record straight: the hospital isn’t going anywhere.

The rumors — which vary, depending on where they’re being repeated — have generally implied that the Rennova-owned hospital is slated to close on June 1. Wayne King, the hospital’s marketing and education coordinator, told the Independent Herald last week that the rumor is baseless. And, on Monday, the hospital released a statement to the same effect.

“We want to assure you, as we have our staff, we are open and have no intentions of closing,” the statement read. “BSFMC and Rennova Health are here to serve our community and its citizens with the very best care possible.”

