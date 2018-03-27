Anita Marlow Sexton, 92, passed away March 22, 2018, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Fork Mountain, Tennessee, November 20, 1925, she was preceded in death by her parents, Maney Robert and Alvie Smith Marlow; sisters, Christine Howell and Virgie Marlow; brothers: Walter, Lawrence, Maxwell, and Maney Robert “Splo” Marlow; and daughter-in-law, Jeanetta Sexton.

She was the oldest living member of Oneida Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ray Sexton; sons, Allan (Jane) Sexton and Michael (Debra) Sexton; grandchildren: Angela Wilson, Amanda Robbins, Nathan Sexton and Grant Sexton; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Aubrey; her church family, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 25, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral-Oneida with John T. Polk, II, officiating. Interment followed at New Light Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.