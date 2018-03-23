HUNTSVILLE — An Oneida woman has been named in a statutory rape indictment handed down by a Scott County grand jury last week.

The 18-count indictment charges Leisha Marlow Lowe with three counts of aggravated statutory rape and 15 counts of exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

The charges are Class D and Class E felonies.

The complete story can be found in the March 29, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.