HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury last week indicted a total of 19 people as it met in its March term.

The grand jury handed down a number of indictments during an unusually busy session. Among them were indictments against Derreck Slaven, 33, of Oneida, for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, Roy Lee Sauls, 82, for aggravated assault and sexual battery, and against Leisha Marlow Lowe, 37, for aggravated statutory rape. See related stories elsewhere.

The remainder of the indictments covered a variety of charges but were mostly drug-related. Among them:

Charles Ray Arnold, 61, was named in a pair of indictments for theft over $1,000, violation of the HMVO bar and driving on a revoked license, third offense. Allegedly, Arnold stole $1,200 in cash from Helenwood Foods in January. Two weeks earlier, he was allegedly found operating a vehicle on a public roadway despite having been barred from doing so under the State of Tennessee’s habitual motor vehicle offender laws.

The complete story can be found in the March 29, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.