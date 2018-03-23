HUNTSVILLE — A convicted sex offender who has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was indicted last week on charges stemming from that case.

Derreck Slaven, 33, of a Big Ridge Road address in Oneida, was named in an 18-count indictment handed down by a Scott County grand jury on Tuesday, March 20.

Related: Grand jury indicts Oneida woman in statutory rape case

The indictment charges Slaven with a laundry list of felonies related to the alleged Dec. 4 incident, in which Slaven is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and attempting to prevent her escape from a bedroom where he allegedly had her cornered.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 29, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.