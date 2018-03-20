JAMESTOWN — Scott High junior Grace Sexton scored a pair of victories in hurdles events at the season’s first track and field meet here Thursday, while senior Tyler Little finished first in the 3,200 meter run.

Sexton won in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 19.34 seconds to beat out Clarkrange’s Trinity Insco, who finished in 20.04 seconds.

Sexton then won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.14 seconds, edging out Cumberland County’s Diamond Sample, who finished in 53.34. The two were well ahead of the rest of the field, with Sunbright’s Rebecca Boles coming home third with a time of 1:01.84.

Little, meanwhile, won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55, dominating the field. York’s Case Moody finished second but was a full 45 seconds behind Little, finishing in 11:40.

Little also finished third in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 57.04. That was about seven seconds off the pace, with Cumberland County’s Brendan Elrod finishing in 50.44 to earn the win. Clarkrange senior Mack Wilson finished second, with a time of 56.44.

Other highlights for the Highlanders on Thursday included a fifth place finish in the 100-meter dash for freshman Caleb Jeffers, who finished with a time of 12.64. Jeffers also recorded a 10th place finish in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 29.14, which was a mere three-tenths of a second ahead of his teammate Josh Boshears.

Another freshman, Gage Phillips, finished ninth in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 7:00, which was 12 seconds faster than his teammate Andrew Zachary, who finished 10th.

In the discus, Austin Ayers and Nathan Cook, both seniors, finished third and fourth, respectively. Ayers had a distance of 98 ft., 9 in., while Cook finished at 92 ft., 8 in.

On the girls’ side, freshman Leslie Gansore finished fourth in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 13.94 seconds. Several other Lady Highlanders — Karmen Smith, Lou Chaney, Tori Sexton and Flora Mae Ayers, finished just outside the top 10.

Gansore also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash, with a time of 31.84, about 1.5 seconds out of the lead. Fellow freshman Karmen Smith finished seventh, with a time of 33.74 seconds. Junior Jaden Chambers was ninth, with a time of 34.64.

Gansore finished third in the long jump, with a distance of 12 ft., 7 in. That was three inches short of the win, taken by Clarkrange’s Alexis Boles. Jestine Phillips, a sophomore at Scott High, finished fifth, with a distance of 11 ft., 11.5 in.

Freshman Callie Carson finished sixth in the 400-meter dash, with a time of 1:16.24, while teammate Kristin Skogman finished eighth with a time of 1:17.34.

In the 800-meter run, junior Gabby Boles finished third with a time of 2:50, 14 seconds off the pace. Boles also finished third in the 1,600-meter run, with a time of 6:28.

Scott High’s 4x100 meter relay girls team finished second, with a time of 1:01.74, behind York’s 57.64.

Finally, senior Shelby Yancey finished fourth in the discus, with a distance of 63 ft. Skogman finished seventh, with a distance of 55 ft., 1 in., while Zoe Carson finished eighth with a distance of 54 ft., 10 in.