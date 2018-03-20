The ministry runs deep in Chris Sewell’s family.

The 41-year-old, who is settling in as the new pastor at Winfield Missionary Baptist Church, is the son of a preacher. His grandfather was also a preacher, as was his great-grandfather and his great-great-grandfather.

And that’s just the preachers in the family. Another of his grandfathers was Charles Peters, a deacon at Honey Creek Baptist Church in Fentress County who was a noted gospel singer.

“It’s just such a rich heritage. I take great pride in it,” Sewell said. “Being raised in a Christian home was such a blessing. I look around our community today and kids don’t have that. We’re raising a godless generation. I want to help to steer them to the Lord as much as I can.”

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 22, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.