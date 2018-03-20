Stephanie Lynn Jeffers Morrell, 51 of Huntsville, passed away March 15, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oneida, September 7, 1966, she was preceded in death by her father, James Jeffers; grandparents: Mary and Burl Jeffers, and William and Evelyn Jeffers; and mother-in-law, Francis Anderson.

She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael Morrell of Huntsville; daughters: Tiffany Anderson, and Gracie, Emily, and Sara Morrell; grandchildren, Blaze and Kambri Hamilton; mother, Charlotte Jeffers; brother, Dennis (Amy) Jeffers; special nieces and nephew: Lindsay, Shelby, and Dylan Jeffers; and several aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 19, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jim West officiating. Graveside service was conducted March 20, at Black Creek Cross Roads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.