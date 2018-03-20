Raylee Hamby had four RBIs and three runs scored while going two-of-two at the plate, as Oneida soared to a 22-1 win over Jellico at Bear Creek Sports Complex on Friday.

The Lady Indians offensive damage was impressive — and even moreso considering that the bats only worked two innings. Oneida scored seven runs in the first inning, then exploded for 15 in the second in a game that lasted just 2.5 innings before being called.

Delaney Neal also had a big game for Oneida, with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Raelan Pennington had three RBIs and a run, and Makayla Sexton had two RBIs and two runs. Halle Wright had two RBIs and three runs.

Cydney White had an RBI and a run, Mia Wright had an RBI and three runs, and Carli Anderson scored a pair of runs.

Oneida used two different pitchers. Wright started the game and earned the win, striking out three. Neal also struck out three batters in just 14 pitches.

The win was a nice bounceback victory for the Lady Indians, who had fallen to Stone Memorial by an 11-0 count and to Oliver Springs by a 10-0 score earlier in the week.

The game against Oliver Springs, a district game, saw the Lady Indians limited to three hits, which came off the bats of Hamby, Lexi West and Daneisha Burress.

Stone Memorial limited Oneida to two hits, which came from Wright and Makayla Sexton. Wright struck out six batters in four innings in that game.

Oneida was to have resumed play with a home-and-home series against district foe Sunbright on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Indians are scheduled to face Smyrna in Oak Ridge today (Thursdsay), with the first pitch slated for 5 p.m.