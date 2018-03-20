Forrest “Skeet” Terry, 73, of Winfield, passed away March 10, 2018, at Tennova North in Knoxville.

Born in Winfield, August 12, 1944, he was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lucille Terry; and brother, Rick Terry.

He was the type of person that never saw a stranger; and worked for many years as a Sunbeam Bread man, the Chinqapin frame maker, and the last job before he retired, as an employee of Scott County Government. After retirement it was not uncommon to see him on a regular basis going by Lloyd’s Station, a trip to Salvage LLC, back to Lloyd’s for an apple pie and then to his favorite spot under the shade tree in his yard. He knew so many people and tried to make everyone he came in contact with laugh or smile. Anytime after retirement friends would always ask Skeet “what you doing today?” He would reply in only one way, “I ain’t doing anything, and I ain’t going to do anything”.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mattie Terry of Winfield; son, Scott (Lindy) Terry; grandson, Andrew; brothers: Bill Terry of Titusville, Fla., and Dan (Sharon) Terry; in-laws: Allison Terry, June West, and Donald “Buster” Bell; special cousin, Carol (Tom) Stephens; special families of Ray and Terri Burke, and Trilby Carroll; and many other relatives and friends.

Family and friends celebrated his life March 16, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.