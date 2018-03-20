Things went from bad to worse on Friday for an Oneida man who allegedly attempted to blame erratic driving inside a school zone on cell phone usage.

Donald R. Lay, 35, of Oneida, was allegedly under the influence as he drove erratically through the Oneida High School zone on Main Street Friday morning. His driving prompted a complaint from another motorist when he allegedly came close to hitting another vehicle on Paint Rock Road on the east side of town.

Oneida Police Department Sgt. David Lee Stephens caught up with Lay’s vehicle on Main Street, observing it crossing the center line twice and almost colliding head-on with another vehicle.

