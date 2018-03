The family of Johnny Lay will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Five Black Gum Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Lay officiating. Music will be provided by Five Black Gum Baptist Church Choir.

His wish was cremation. Interment will follow at Lay Cemetery in the Rock House community.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.