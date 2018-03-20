Huston Cooper, 74, of Oneida, passed away March 14, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born May 29, 1943, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Cooper; son, Garrett Lee Cooper; daughters: Christina, Malinda, and Jennifer; great-granddaughters, Kinly and Kamryn; parents, James Arvil and Lula Bell Darrow Cooper; brothers, Clinton and Lindell Cooper; and sister, Betty Muse Fitzgerald.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Dale (Rita) Cooper of Oneida, Ronnie (Jamie) Cooper of Winfield, and Paul Denton (Amanda) Cooper of Lafayette; grandchildren: Ethan, Alisha, Paige, Destiny, Dalton, Shane, Makayla, Preston, Mathew, Nicole, Paul, and Johnathon; great-grandchildren: Rorie, Mercedes, Kylie, Kenzington, and Beckham; brothers: Cletus (Karen) Cooper of Winfield, Rick (Teresa) Cooper of Oneida, and Dewayne (Anita) Cooper of Stearns, Ky.; sisters,

Mary (Jim) Jeffers, and Pansy (Tim) Byrge, both of Oneida; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Interment was conducted March 17, at New Light Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

