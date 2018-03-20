Gerald Wayne Wilson, 55 of Winfield, passed away March 10, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in McCreary County, Kentucky, March 11, 1962, he was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eva Daugherty Wilson; brother, Nelson Greg (Francine) Wilson; grandparents: Sterling and Ruth Daugherty, and Genie and Mable Wilson; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Mayse.

He was saved at the age of 35, and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his children, Joshua (Heather) Wilson, and Jada (Pablo) Madrid; grandchildren: Kainon Webber, Karrigan Wilson, Kyler Wilson, and baby Eva; Joanne Greer and her children, Hannah and Jake Greer; the mother of his children, Cammie Wilson; brothers and sisters: Glenda (Clayton) Newport, Dale (Janet) Wilson, Diane Crabtree, Billie Wilson, Barry (Fayrene) Wilson, Mary Wilson, Teresa Mayse, and Lisa Strunk; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 14, in the chapel of West Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Blankenship officiating. Interment followed at Adkins Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.