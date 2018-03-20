Donnie Lee Williams, 43, of Oneida, passed away March 9, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Norma, August 29, 1974, he was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Williams; brother, Johnny Williams; and grandparents, Ronda and Gladys Williams.

He is survived by his daughters, Felecia (Jonathan) Lawson, and Makeyla Williams; grandchildren, Brady Duncan and Brynlee Lawson; father, Ronnie Williams; sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Martin; brothers: Daniel (Shelly) Williams, Ronald Williams, and Cody (Kayla) Williams; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 15, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Harness and Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Burial followed at Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.