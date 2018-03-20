HUNTSVILLE — A man accused of burglarizing a Glass House Road residence late Sunday evening told investigating officers that a dog let him into the residence.

Bailey Fred Isabel, 50, was arrested on charges of burglary and public intoxication.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Scott County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jerried Jeffers, the residents of a Glass House Road home arrived at their residence just before 11 p.m. Sunday evening to discover that an intruder was inside the home.

