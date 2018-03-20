Oneida put up 13 runs in the first two innings on Thursday, en route to a 13-1 win over Scott High to jump-start the Mayor Jack E. Lay Invitational at Bear Creek Sports Complex.

The three-team tournament, which also featured York Institute, began Thursday and concluded Saturday.

Oneida scored five runs in the first inning of Thursday’s game, then added eight runs in the second inning to build a comfortable margin early.

Scott High got on the board in the top of the third, when Dakoda Silcox scored. Troy Wilson picked up the Highlanders’ sole hit of the afternoon.

Wilson also pitched all four innings for the Highlanders, striking out six.

Oneida’s pitching duties were split, with Lance Williams getting the start and earning the win, striking out five across the first three innings.

The following afternoon, Oneida scored a 4-3 win over York Institute, battling back from a 2-0 deficit and scoring a ninth inning run to break a stalemate and avoid extra innings.

York 16, Scott 4: Troy Wilson had an RBI and a run scored, while Reed Fancher, Zach Reagan and Dakoda Silcox also scored runs for the Highlanders on Friday, amid a 16-4 loss to York Institute.

All the scoring came in the fourth inning, which saw the Highlanders score four runs, after falling behind 14-0 to the Dragons.

Mason Boles, Silcox and Ryan Washam split pitching duties for the Highlanders. Washam struck out three in 1.2 innings. Silcox and Boles, who got the start, each had one strikeout.

One day earlier, York used a six-run fourth inning to propel itself to a 10-1 win over the Highlanders, with Scott’s run scored by Reagan in the fifth inning.Reagan also struck out six batters in that game, pitching the final three innings. Reed Fancher got the start and struck out two in the first three innings.