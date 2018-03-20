On Jan. 6, 1872, the badly beaten body of a 15-year-old Scott County girl, Angeline Moore, was discovered along a road on Huckleberry Ridge. Her tombstone calls her an “orphan girl,” but writings from the day indicate that her mother was very much alive and well, living in Kentucky. Some accounts of the teen girl say that she was indentured to a family in Huntsville.

The finding of the body was sensationalized by newspapers across the region. One called it “a mountain horror.” Another asked, “Murdered or starved, which? Sad fate of a beautiful girl.” The Knoxville Daily Chronicle described the discovery of the body like this: “The body bore evidences of brutality and inhumanity at the contemplation of which a demon might shudder. The affair has caused intense excitement. When found, the body was on a small path near the road. Her collar bone and one rib were broken. The left eye was mashed in, apparently by a severe blow, and the entire body, most horribly mutilated, bore witness to refined cruelty, which is at once sickening and a burning shame to advanced civilization.”

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 22, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.