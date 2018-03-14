For the second time in three days, Ol' Man Winter visited the northern Cumberland Plateau on Wednesday morning, dumping a quick inch of snow and causing schools to close for the second time this week.

The Scott County School System used the last of its 13 built-in snow days on Wednesday, meaning any further days missed because of inclement weather this school year will be required to be made up. The Oneida Special School District is down to one remaining snow day.

Monday's light snow, which dumped up to a half-inch of snow across much of the area, was expected. Wednesday's light snow was largely unexpected. In fact, snow was not even in the forecast until late in the day on Tuesday.

And unlike Monday, when ground temperatures were too warm for road conditions to deteriorate, travel issues were widespread on Wednesday. A large number of minor accidents were reported during the Wednesday morning commute. At one point, Verdun Road between S.R. 297 and U.S. Hwy. 27 was the site of multiple accidents, and Alberta Street in front of Big South Fork Medical Center was closed due to downed power lines after a motorist truck a utility pole.

Meteorologists are calling for colder-than-average conditions to continue for the remainder of the month. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is calling for colder-than-normal weather through March 27.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the 70s this weekend with the possibility of thunderstorms in the forecast, but another cold shot is expected in the aftermath of the weekend storm system.