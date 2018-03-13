Clementina Josephine Cannada, 92, of Knoxville, passed away March 10, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carlton Cannada.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; and was a founding member of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

She is survived by her children: Rick (Jean) Cannada, Terry (Jane) Cannada, and Connie Cannada; grandchildren, Zac Cannada, and Kelly Barcroft; great-grandchildren: Holly, Michael, James, and Elijah; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, March 14, from 9 a.m. until funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment was to have followed at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home-Knoxville.