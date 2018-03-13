Rose Vivian Veer Krahn, 91, of Helenwood, passed away March 6, 2018, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Langdon, North Dakota, January 14, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Krahn; sons, James, Charles, and Donnie Krahn; granddaughters, Sydney Krahn, and Pam Stephens; parents, Abe and Helen Penner Veer; brother, Edwin Veer; and in-laws: Kathy Veer, Doris Veer, Melinda Veer, Valdeen Veer, and Larry Veer.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Huntsville, a member of the WMU, and a Sunday School teacher. She was a former board member for the Mid-County Fire Department, a member of the Scott County Fair Association, Family Community and Education organization, Mother of the Year; and was also a baker and cake decorator.

She is survived by her children: Faye Veer, William (Diana) Krahn, Daryl (Pauline) Krahn, Lanette (Jimmy) Elder, David Krahn, Valerie (Ted) Williams, Larry Krahn, LeEtta (Gary) Boyatt, Lyle (Robin) Krahn, and Tommy Krahn; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Ted Veer, Arlie (Betty) Veer, and Ronnie Veer; sister, Eileen Turner; in-laws: Jeanetta Krahn, Mary Krahn, and Carol Veer; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 10, at First Baptist Church-Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Terry, Bro. Gary Boyatt, Bro. Ted Veer, and Bro. David Acres officiating. Music was provided by The Allen Family. Interment followed at Potter Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.