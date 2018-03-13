Richard Allen Dishman, 53, of Oneida, passed away March 5, 2018, at his home.

Born in Oneida, May 31, 1964, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Dishman; father, Arnold Ray Dishman; brother, Billy Dishman; and his grandparents.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Dishman; daughter, Melinda (Brent) Thomas; grandchildren: Gabriella Dishman, Devin Dishman, Caden Thomas, Kamryn Dishman, Gage Wyatt, and Katlen Murphy; mother, Ruby Henry Dishman; sister, Linda Foster; brother, Rodney (Norma) Dishman; several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 8, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.