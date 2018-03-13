Ocie Violet Cross Maxey, 96, passed away March 8, 2018, at Heritage Springs Healthcare in Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Clifford Maxey; daughters: Joyce Howard Laws, Alice Strunk, Mary Clevenger, Evelyn Maxey, and Patricia Webb; parents, Dora and Gathie Cross; brothers, Alfred Cross, and Maynard Cross; sisters, Thelma Sauls, and Jenetta Duncan; and step-son, Bob Ross.

She had been a member of New Light Church since 1946.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Maxey, and Dean Maxey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, Manford Cross; sister, Floralee Duncan; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was to have been conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 14, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Interment was to have followed at Cross Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.