Milford O. Bowling, 56, of Harriman, formerly of Robbins, passed away March 2, 2018, at Roane Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leoda and Elsie Henry Bowling; grandparents: Berry and Nancy Gibson Bowling, and Lorenzo and Bessie Rayder Henry; sister, Ellen Harvey; niece, Pamela Bowling; nephew, Albert Harvey; and special friend, Melvin Rich.

He was of the Baptist faith; a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1978-1980; and enjoyed time with his family and friends, especially his nephews.

He is survived by his sister, Norma “Jeannie” (Joe) Branham of Harriman; nephews, Joey and Jarred Branham, both of Harriman; Leoda Harvey of Robbins, great-niece, Nancy (Lance) Love of Robbins; special friends, David Russell and John Brown; and many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation. The family will announce a graveside service in the following weeks with interment at Sexton Cemetery.

