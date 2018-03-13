Melba Rose Ellis Burke, 72, of Oneida, passed away March 11, 2018, at her home.

Born in Scott County, August 22, 1945, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carmella King; parents, Melbert and Audna Phillips Ellis; sisters, Kathy and Ella Ellis; and brothers, Phillip and Kelly Lee Ellis.

She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church; and loved life which included being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Luther Mitchell Burke of Oneida; sons, Hank Burke of Oneida, and Johnathan (Kim) Burke of London, Ky.; daughter, Brandi (Josh) Grant of Strunk, Ky.; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sisters, Diane Sexton and Zora Marlow, both of Oneida; uncles, Charles Lance of Huntsville, and Kenneth Phillips of Knoxville; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, March 14, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Norman Lee Burk and Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music was to have been provided by the Singing Hambys. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 15, at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.