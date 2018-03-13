A LaFollette man who allegedly stole from multiple Walmart stores using an elaborate and fraudulent return scheme is facing charges in Oneida.

Jason Allen Hall, 36, of LaFollette, was arrested last week on a warrant that had been outstanding since February, when an internal investigation revealed that he had allegedly stolen items from the Oneida Walmart store.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department officer David Lee Stephens, Hall’s scheme began to crumble on Jan. 18, when he visited the Oneida store for the second time in four days and approached the service desk to return a battery charger that had supposedly been purchased at a Walmart store in Clinton.

