Kenard Lee Carson, 82, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, passed away March 8, 2018, surrounded by his family at Somerset Hospital Hospice Care Unit in Somerset, Kentucky.

Born July 19, 1935, is preceded in death by his son, Howard Kenny Carson; parents, Leon and Laura Cecil Carson; brothers: Freddy, Marion, Charles, and Billy Carson; sisters, Freda and Wanda Carson; and in-laws: Rev. John Riley and Cora Lee Byrd, and Crawford Phillips.

After high school he joined the United States Army, worked for Western Union, and Highland Telephone Cooperative until his retirement in July of 2000.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha Byrd Carson of Pine Knot, Ky.; sons, Johnny Carson of Pine Knot, Ky., and Ricky (Dawn) Carson of Somerset, Ky.; daughters, Pam (Terry) Upchurch of Somerset, Ky., and Sherry (Randy) New of Whitley City, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Carson; grandchildren: Kendra, Derrick, Teri Lynn, Ricky Douglas, Shawn, Kierstan, Brandon, Amanda, Nathaniel, and Jordan; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Austin, Brooklyn, Lexie, Cambria, Railey, Kendyl, Christian, Kennedy, Ella, and Abram; brothers, Jimmy (Jeanie) Carson, and Teddy (Carol) Carson; sisters: Gereda Phillips and the late Crawford Phillips, Phyllis (Doug) Griffith, and Patricia (Bobby) Hill; special friends, George and Shirley Edmonds; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 12, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Lawrence Hill officiating. Music was provided by the Chitwood Singers. Interment followed at Cecil Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.