WINFIELD — The worst-kept secret on the local industrial scene was made official Monday, as the State of Tennessee and the Industrial Development Board of the Town of Winfield joined JDS Technologies Inc. to announce that the Oneida-based manufacturer has expanded its operations to include a plant in Winfield.

JDS officially entered into an agreement with the Town of Winfield to purchase the former American Bag Company building, located just off U.S. Hwy. 27 near the TN-KY line, last year.

Production at the new facility began last month, although the formal announcement did not come until Monday. In making the announcement, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said that JDS is investing $2.2 million and will create 110 new jobs over the next five years.

To continue reading, please subscribe to the Independent Herald . If you are already a subscriber, email subscriptions@ihoneida.com with the name and address to which your newspaper is mailed to receive login credentials. If you are a subscriber who is logged in and believe you are seeing this message in error, please email subscriptions@ihoneida.com or call 423-569-6343.

The complete story can be found in the March 15, 2018 print edition of the Independent Herald.