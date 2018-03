Gerald Wayne Wilson, 55, of Winfield, passed away March 10, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in McCreary County, Kentucky, March 11, 1962 to the late Eugene and Eva Daugherty Wilson.

Funeral service was to have been conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 14, in the chapel of West Murley Funeral Home. Interment was to have followed at Adkins Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.