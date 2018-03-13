Gary Anthony Cross, 58, of Scott County, passed away March 5, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, August 21, 1959, he was preceded in death by his parents, Reason West and Dorothy D. Cross; and brother, Mike Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Cross; children: Kristie Holbert, Robert Hallock, and Rory Leonard; son- and daughters-in-law: John Holbert, Keisha Hallock, and Tonya Leonard; grandchildren: Gracie, Kaleb, and Isaac Holbert, Payton and Gaberiel Hallock, and Desmond and Declan Leonard; sisters: Gail, Cynthia and Donna; brother, Tim; several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted March 10, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Phillips officiating. Interment followed at Potter Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.