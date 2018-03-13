Curtis King, 77, of Oneida, passed away March 11, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital in Powell.

Born in Helenwood, December 18, 1940, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Olivia Young; parents, Robert and Lula Stephens King; brothers: Johnny, Delmer, and Curley Ray King; and sister, Kathrean King.

He attended Leatherwood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Etta King of Oneida; son, Dewayne (Kartina) King of Oneida; daughters, Joyce (James “Buddy”) Crabtree, and Melinda Kay (David) Young, both of Oneida; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 15, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Bradley Kidd and Bro. Mike Smithers officiating. Music will be provided by Samantha and Travis Williams. Interment will follow at Daniel Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.