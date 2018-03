Clarence Halburnt, 76, passed away March 1, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

He was born July 29, 1941.

Funeral service was conducted March 5, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home Chapel-Huntsville. Graveside service was conducted March 6, at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.